Beach glass

One of my favorite things to do on a cool day here in coastal Texas is beachcombing. Beachcombing is essentially scouring the beach or coast for little treasures. This can mean sea glass, shells, rocks, coral, or other unique finds. 

I am personally partial to finding sea glass. Sea glass is formed when humans discard glass into the ocean. The shards are weathered and smoothed by waves, sand and rocks. This makes the glass beautiful and safe to handle, as all the sharp edges have been sanded down. Brown, clear, and green sea glass are relatively easy to find here on the coast. This is because many glass bottles are made of brown, clear, and green glass. Meanwhile, colors like blue, red, purple, and orange glass are much harder to find.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.