Just in time for Christmas, the Baytown’s Arts District is getting a new store with a selection of unique gifts — many hand-crafted. The Mind Garden at 207 W. Defee, Suite B, has its grand opening Friday as it co-hosts a Surreal Art Show with the Baytown Artist Alliance 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The art show admission is $10. Food will be served and guests will receive an art print.
It is in the same building as The Mind Garden. The building faces Defee Avenue one block north of Town Square.
Rachelle Dodson co-owns the business along with her daughter-in-law Brianna Fuselier and a co-worker, Elke Orneles.
“When I was a kid here we had the mall,” Dodson said. “We would hang out at the mall all the time and my favorite shops were always just like this,” she said.
The store has an eclectic mix of merchandise, with crystals and crafts, herbs and sage, jewelry, 3-D printed items, paintings and more. There are tarot cards and spaces for tarot readings
She said the business started when she and Orneles decided last April to start attending psychic fairs in Houston and selling items. “We would take moon water and all of the things we made at the time, like manifestation kits and candles.” She also started teaching people how to paint moon phases and has a collection of those paintings as well.
“It just kept evolving and becoming more.”
Dodson said she loved Texas Avenue and was looking for a space there when she saw the “For rent” sign one street over. She said the landlord was excited to have them and is working with them with the space next door to provide a place to have this weekend’s art show and future events like concerts, poetry readings and such. Adjacent is a garden area that can also be used for events — the garden opens to the back door of Bocanegra’s Kitchen, opening up more possibilities for shared events.
The name, The Mind Garden, came because they want it to be a place to weed and seed your mind; a place for your mind, body and soul with an artsy, edgy twist.
She said other family members have helped with the project, and it’s brought them closer.
“It’s very family oriented, and what we want to provide is a platform for all these talented people to showcase what they’re good at.”
After the grand opening weekend usual hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
