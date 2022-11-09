Rachelle Dodson

Just in time for Christmas, the Baytown’s Arts District is getting a new store with a selection of unique gifts — many hand-crafted. The Mind Garden at 207 W. Defee, Suite B, has its grand opening Friday as it co-hosts a Surreal Art Show with the Baytown Artist Alliance 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The art show admission is $10. Food will be served and guests will receive an art print.

It is in the same building as The Mind Garden. The building faces Defee Avenue one block north of Town Square.

