City accepting applications for Baytown Engage Civic Academy

Special to The Sun
The City of Baytown is set to graduate its first cohort from the Baytown Engage Civic Academy. The goal of the academy is to take citizens behind the scene of City departments, teach them how local government works, and inspire and empower Academy graduates to participate in shaping Baytown’s future.
The Academy’s first cohort launched this summer with 15 residents from the Baytown area. Participants were joined by Assistant City Manager Nick Woolery who conducted a presentation about City departments and finances. This eye-opening experience allowed participants to dive into what spending looks like at the municipal level. The presentation concluded with a city budget simulation that tasked the group with prioritizing major initiatives, such as public safety or infrastructure, to determine funding for the next fiscal year.
The program also includes a “Who’s Who” in Baytown, where staff from a variety of departments participates in a question and answer session. During this process, the City is able to debunk common misconceptions surrounding key city departments. Representatives from City Council, City Administration, Planning and Development, Parks and Recreation, Tourism, Health, and Economic Development joined the event.
This is the first installment in a short series about the Civic
Academy rogram. In future articles, we will discuss the various exercises that academy participants experienced with the Baytown Police Department, Baytown Fire Department, Public Works and Engineering, and Parks and Recreation.
The City of Baytown is now accepting applications for the second cohort of the Baytown Engage Civic Academy.
Space is limited, the next Academy cohort will allow up to 20 participants and will run from late September to mid-December. In-person sessions will be held on select Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Participants must commit to attending all sessions. Applications for the second cohort are due by Monday, September 6, 2021.
For more information please visit www.baytownengage.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.