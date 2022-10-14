Anahuac Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Greg Neece, who has been leading the Anahuac Panthers from the press box for the last two games, will be back on the sidelines Friday night.
Neece came to Anahuac School District as Athletic Director in 2019 from Newton with a 45-25 record that included five playoff appearances and two district championships. As an assistant coach, he was part of back-to-back state championship seasons for Newton in 2017-18.
Neece has rebuilt the Anahuac Panther football program. When he took over the previous year’s district record was 5-6. In 2021 the Panthers finished 9-3 and reached the second round of playoffs as district champions with only one district loss.
He said, “We are excited about the opportunity Friday night. The kids are confident and ready to go! It should be a heck of a Friday night football atmosphere.
Greg Neece was the quarterback for the Southeastern Oklahoma State University football team during one of the most exciting times in Savage football history. He earned his place among the outstanding players in the history of Southeastern sports.
Neece was born March 11, 1967, in Garland, Texas and moved to Edmond, Oklahoma as a young boy. He was an outstanding athlete at Edmond High School where he was a point guard, right fielder, and an All-State quarterback for Coach Jon Lantz.
