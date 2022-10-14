Anahuac

Anahuac Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Greg Neece, who has been leading the Anahuac Panthers from the press box for the last two games, will be back on the sidelines Friday night.

Neece came to Anahuac School District as Athletic Director in 2019 from Newton with a 45-25 record that included five playoff appearances and two district championships. As an assistant coach, he was part of back-to-back state championship seasons for Newton in 2017-18.

