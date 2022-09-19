I would like to start from the beginning of this administration. To save the environment, The Biden administration shut down the pipeline and drilling/exploration on government controlled land. Wait a minute, that cost thousands of good paying jobs and drove the price of fuel sky-high. Kicking off the inflation in America. And it seems Biden is doing everything to keep forcing inflation higher. So don’t count that one. Next, Biden’s administration got the US out of Afghanistan, which was in the works from the last administration. Just not the way Biden did it. He got 13 US service members killed and supplied a terrorist origination with enough equipment to be one of the best equipped in the region. He even supplied airplanes, so they would have an air force. So let’s not count that one, either. At the same time, he was opening the southern border for humanitarian reasons. No wait, that just allowed drugs, sex traffickers, terrorist, and who knows who else over to flood small southern towns. But this administration is sneaking some of them out in the middle of the night to where ever. Maybe your neighborhood. I guess that should not be counted either. Now, this administration passed the Inflation reduction act. However, if you take the time to read it, nothing does anything to reduce inflation. If you are rich enough to afford a new electric car, you get a rebate. So we can’t count that one either. This one we can count for sure. The Dem’s quit sending their thugs around to loot and burn our cities, all the while saying the thugs had a right to protest. No wait, I am not sure if we can give them that one either. They are now in the process of locking up anyone who went and walked through the capital to protest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.