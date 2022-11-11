Lee College

Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett was among several area elected officials who joined Lee College to officially open its newly renovated cosmetology space at the Lee College Education Center - South Liberty County (LCEC). 

“The cosmetology department at Lee College is helping students of all ages become productive citizens in finding something they like doing, and they can make a great living out of it,” said the mayor to a crowded room of attendees during the Nov. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

