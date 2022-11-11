Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett was among several area elected officials who joined Lee College to officially open its newly renovated cosmetology space at the Lee College Education Center - South Liberty County (LCEC).
“The cosmetology department at Lee College is helping students of all ages become productive citizens in finding something they like doing, and they can make a great living out of it,” said the mayor to a crowded room of attendees during the Nov. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Mayor Pickett is right. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in cosmetology are expected to grow 11% by 2031. The earning potential as a cosmetologist can go well into the six figures, and Lee College instructors, who have worked in the industry, are training the next generation of salon and med spa owners to meet this growing demand.
The facility on Highway 146 Bypass provides students with a training salon. With the new renovations at LCEC, students now have access to 25 brand-new, full-service stations for haircuts, hair styling, hair coloring, a shampoo area, manicure stations and pedicure chairs, as well as private rooms where students can do facials and waxing. There are also classrooms where students learn the business and legal aspects of the cosmetology field.
“Cosmetology is a serious business,” said Lee College President Dr. Lynda Villanueva. “Students must also learn aspects of anatomy and chemistry, and there are sanitation rules and laws students need to know before they receive their state license and work with clients.”
The Lee College Cosmetology program was established in the 1960s. It offers an Associate of Applied Science of Cosmetology Operator and a certificate of completion. Currently, there are just over 200 traditional and dual-credit students enrolled at LCEC, the Technical Vocational 8 building and 650 W. Texas building at the main campus in Baytown. Instructors say there’s an extensive waiting list to get into the program.
“The future is bright for the students,” said F. Scott Churchman, Lee College division business technology chair. “We have partnerships with industry leaders such as Loreal, Joico and Pravana. Students also get exposure to salons in our area such as Master Cuts, Great Clips, TGF, Sports Clips and JCPenney. They are training with the best of the best.”
Learn more about the Cosmetology program at Lee College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.