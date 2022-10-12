This is the final weekend for Baytown Little Theater’s performance of “District Merchants,” with performances at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 2 E. Texas Avenue at North Main Street.
The play by Aaron Posner is directed by Kim Martin. Tickets are $20 and are available at baytownlittletheater.org or by calling 281-424-7617.
“District Merchants” is a modern interpretation of “The Merchant of Venice,” by William Shakespeare. It is set in Washington, D.C., shortly after the Civil War, and confronts 21st century racial tensions through that historical setting.
The play, first produced in 2016, uses a minimalist set and frequently breaks the “fourth wall,” with characters addressing the audience directly, sometimes as narration or scene-setting and sometimes to share their thoughts on what is happening in the play.
About half the cast will be familiar to BLT audiences. Robert Richard (Antoine) is a BLT board member and recently appeared as the Stage Manager in “Our Town.” Ryan Scheppe (Shylock) is a regular on the BLT stage, including “A Christmas Story.” Roslynd Hopson (Nessa) appeared in “Our Town” and has worked backstage. Abigail Vernier (Portia) was also in “Our Town” and numerous Lee College productions.
Zachary Lowry (Finneus) is returning to the BLT stage after a nearly 20-year absence. Cardero Berryman (Benjamin) and Destiny Gordon (Jessica) are both experienced actors who are new to BLT. Iman Ferrari (Lancelot) has modeled and acted but is in his first live theater role.
Doug Nugent is assistant director. Music for the show was composed and recorded by Danny Painter, with additional vocals by Ashleigh Painter.
