The Brenham Cubs used 310 total yards from quarterback Rylan Wooten to knock off the Dayton Broncos 42-28 on Friday in a Class 5A Bi-district contest at Cubs Stadium in Brenham. 

Wooten also accounted for four of the Brenham touchdowns as the Cubs built a 35-7 lead in the third quarter. Dayton's Carson Horton passed for 135-yards and a score. 

