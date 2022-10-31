Sandy Delmonico was taught at a very young age to always give back to her community.
“Growing up, my mother would have me take food to the neighbor’s house or tell me to go watch a neighbor’s child,” she recalled. “You did it because they were your neighbors, and you did it because they needed help.”
Helping others has become a life’s purpose for the Baytown real estate agent and longtime member of the Rotary Club of Baytown. This past spring, Delmonico proudly represented her fellow Rotarians when she made her seventh trip to the Guerrero Surgery and Education Center in the town of Guerrero, Mexico. It was the first time since COVID-19 the Baytown Rotary sent a member to the clinic. On this particular visit, Delmonico, a grandmother of six, worked alongside a dentist from Florida as he cleaned, pulled and filled the teeth of dozens of patients.
“These people do not have access to good dental care and can’t afford treatments,” Delmonico explained. “One woman had to have nine teeth pulled because she had never been to the dentist.
The dentist put in stiches, gave her medicine and she left the clinic with a smile.”
For more than 40 years, the rotary clinic has been providing eye, dental and other medical care to the population within the State of Chihuahua and other parts of Mexico– all at no cost to the patients. The five-day clinics are staffed by volunteers from both the United States and Mexico. According to the Guerrero Clinic’s website, during Delmonico’s most recent visit in March, volunteers performed nearly 250 cataract and three pterygium surgeries, and an additional 350 patients received refraction examinations.
“People go blind, and they can’t see. If they can’t see, they can’t work and they can’t see their family,” said Delmonico. “Being able to watch a patient see for the first time in years is life changing, and if we can change one person’s life, think about what that has done for the world.”
Delmonico has carried her mother’s tradition of volunteerism to her own children and grandchildren and says what she is getting in return from the patients at the Guerrero Clinic is more gratifying than she could ever imagine.
“When you put those glasses on them and they can see better, what did that cost us – just our time and you just changed someone’s life,” she said. “If we all did that, wouldn’t this world be wonderful?”
When Delmonico returned from Mexico, her fellow Rotarians recognized her with a certificate of appreciation. While she is thankful, her sentiment is “If I can do it, anyone can do it.”
And she plans to do it all over again … next spring and for the eighth time.
