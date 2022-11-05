Middle hitter Avery Wilks led Barbers Hill past Richmond Foster in the area round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs Friday and the Eagles, now 40-6, will play Manvel Tuesday.
Game time is 6 p.m. at Pasadena Dobie High School.
Middle hitter Avery Wilks led Barbers Hill past Richmond Foster in the area round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs Friday and the Eagles, now 40-6, will play Manvel Tuesday.
Game time is 6 p.m. at Pasadena Dobie High School.
Also Friday, Baytown Sterling, 28-8, ended its 2022 season with a 3-0 loss to Fulshear in the 5A area round.
Wilks, a senior, led her team with 13 kill, seven blocks and six service aces.
“Avery put on a show,” Eagles Coach Casey Veen said after the 25-10, 17-25, 25-19, 25-14 win.
In Foster, the District 20-5A runnerup that finished 29-12, Barbers Hill faced “some high-level athletes who showed us their best games,” Veen said.
“It was a good test for us. It’s nice to have a good aggressive game, which we haven’t had in a while. The speed of the game was something we need to see, and we will, the further we go.”
Peyton Fadal had 29 assists and Wilks wasn’t alone in slamming home a passel of kills. Jacie Meredith and Chloe Morgan each had nine kills and Aemilie Broussard added eight.
After breezing through the first set allowing only 10 points, the District 17-5A champion Eagles were on the other side of the steamroller in the second set.
“They capitalized on our errors in the second set,” Veen said. “We had some decision-making and communication problems. Foster jumped out pretty quickly on us. Volleyball is a game of momentum and Foster kept the momentum the whole set.”
In the final two sets, “we played like we should have,” the coach said.
Barbers Hill entered Friday night’s game having defeated Foster 2-0 in the two teams’ earlier meeting this season, in the Dickinson tournament. In Manvel, Barbers Hill will face a District 18-5A champion it has beaten twice this season already.
Those wins – each by counts of 2 sets to 1 – came in early-season tournaments at Pearland, where Barbers Hill finished fourth among 44 teams, and at the Dickinson tourney, which Barbers Hill won.
“We’re now in November, not August,” Veen said. “We’ll see two different teams than in August. It will be a competitive match.”
Fulshear, 31-9 and the champion of District 20-5A, took out the Lady Rangers by a count of 25-13, 25-18, 23-12.
For Sterling, Ty Joseph and Katy Barger each had six kills. Joseph added two blocks and two digs. Ashley Aguilar had eight assists, three digs and one kill. Karmyn Hebert had four digs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.