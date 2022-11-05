Hitting pretty

Middle hitter Avery Wilkes was a terror at the net in Barbers Hill's 3 sets to 1 win over Richmond Foster, with 13 kills and nine blocks. In helping her team win the area playoff match Friday at Pearland High School, she also starred at the service line, serving seven aces.

 Sun photo by Brittany White

Middle hitter Avery Wilks led Barbers Hill past Richmond Foster in the area round of the Class 5A volleyball playoffs Friday and the Eagles, now 40-6, will play Manvel Tuesday.

Game time is 6 p.m. at Pasadena Dobie High School.

