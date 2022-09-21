The victims of fatal crashes on Interstate 10 Sunday and Monday have been identified by police.
Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said that Crystal Clance, a 55-year-old Baytown woman, was pronounced dead after being flown by Life Flight from the scene of a crash in the 6100 block of eastbound Interstate 10 about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. She was reported to be driving the wrong way on the freeway when she collided with another car.
A 56-year-old Houston man, Ever Reyes, was flown to a Houston hospital and later pronounced dead after a crash in the 2900 block of eastbound Interstate 10 about 5:40 a.m. Monday. He was reported to have been ejected from the front passenger seat when the car he was riding in, driven by a relative, hit a truck, lost control and rolled over.
Both cases are still under investigation, Fernandez said.
Shooting
A 34-year-old man arrived at the hospital about 4:30 p.m. Monday with a gunshot wound to the leg. He told police he was walking home from a store and was in the 400 block of East Sterling Avenue when he was shot. He believes the gunfire came from a vehicle.
Fernandez said the man called a friend to take him to the hospital. He told police he did not know who shot him.
Robbery
A man reported his truck was stolen at gunpoint about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North 3rd Street. The truck was recovered about an hour later in the vicinity of Baylor Street and Gresh-am Avenue.
Fernandez said witnesses reported the driver being picked up by a small gray or blue SUV, possibly a Saturn.
The suspect was described as a man, possibly Hispanic or white, with a light complexion, about 6 feet tall and with a slim build. He spoke both English and Spanish with what was described as a “cholo” accent. He was wearing blue jeans, a white and blue dress shirt and a black ski mask with a skull design.
Assaults
• A 36-year-old Baytown woman, Ashley Doucette, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly threatened her stepdaughter with a gun at a residence in the 3100 block of Illinois Street just after midnight Wednesday morning.
When police responded, they found that a man in the house, 42-year-old Ray Reynolds of Baytown, had an outstanding Harris County warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Both Doucette and Reynolds were arrested without incident, Fernandez said.
• A man reported that the driver of an 18-wheeler hit him in the face, breaking his sunglasses, after accusing him of cutting the 18-wheeler off in traffic. After the altercation at a gas station at the in-tersection of Highway 146 and West Main Street, the truck driver allegedly hit the victim’s vehicles with his truck while leaving.
The unidentified truck driver was described as a black man, about 6 feet, 2 or 3 inches tall, with a medium build and in his mid-40s.
Shots fired
Police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Heather Lane about 7 p.m. Tuesday and learned that two pit bulls had gotten into a fight. When their owner tried to break it up, one bit her and the owner asked a friend to shoot the dog.
No charges were filed.
Deceased person
A 48-year-old man from Douglas, Texas, was found dead in a hotel in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 about 9 a.m. Tuesday. There were no signs of foul play.
Burglaries
• A building burglary was reported in the 500 block of South Alexander Drive Sunday night.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of Lee Drive about 10 a.m. Monday.
• Vehicles and electronics were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Garth Road Tuesday morning.
• Firearms were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Garth Road Tuesday.
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from a home in the 5100 block of Maple Drive during the day Tuesday.
Theft
• A black 2003 Chevrolet Silverado SS with Texas license CHN6888 was reported stolen in the 7800 block of Sjolander Road Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4600 block of Interstate 10 Sunday night.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 5000 block of Garth Road Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Heather Lane Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 700 block of Park Street Monday night.
• About $1,000 worth of property was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Arthur Court Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.