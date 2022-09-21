Suspects

The victims of fatal crashes on Interstate 10 Sunday and Monday have been identified by police.

Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said that Crystal Clance, a 55-year-old Baytown woman, was pronounced dead after being flown by Life Flight from the scene of a crash in the 6100 block of eastbound Interstate 10 about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. She was reported to be driving the wrong way on the freeway when she collided with another car.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.