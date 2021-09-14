Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Windy with rain showers. High 77F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 1:43 pm
A long fix for a bumpy ride is finally over — for now — as the Texas Department of Transportation finished removing temporary barriers from the Fred Hartman Bridge over the weekend.
TxDOT spokesman Danny Perez said there is still some striping work to be done, but that will be done with alternate lane closures during nighttime hours.
The final complete closure for this project was this past weekend, when northbound lanes were closed.
Traffic on the bridge has been restricted and periodically shut down since late July to allow for the replacement of a joint on the southbound bridge span.
For about six months before that, motorists dealt with a jarring bump where a steel plate had been put in place over the failed connector.
Perez said work will eventually have to be done on the northbound span, but it has not yet been scheduled.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Birthday wishes
Call 281-422-8302 or email david.bloom@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.