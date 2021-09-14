A long fix for a bumpy ride is finally over — for now — as the Texas Department of Transportation finished removing temporary barriers from the Fred Hartman Bridge over the weekend.

TxDOT spokesman Danny Perez said there is still some striping work to be done, but that will be done with alternate lane closures during nighttime hours.

The final complete closure for this project was this past weekend, when northbound lanes were closed.

Traffic on the bridge has been restricted and periodically shut down since late July to allow for the replacement of a joint on the southbound bridge span.

For about six months before that, motorists dealt with a jarring bump where a steel plate had been put in place over the failed connector.

Perez said work will eventually have to be done on the northbound span, but it has not yet been scheduled.

