Kye Sopczak (Sop-check), 11-year-old member of Barbers Hill 4-H Shooting Team, recently qualified for the 31st Annual Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Whiz-Bang Championship. The Championship will be Oct. 29 at the National Shooting Sports Complex in San Antonio.
Kye qualified as one of the top five junior level shooters in the state of Texas. The Whiz-Bang event consists of clay targets shot in fifty bird increments from five shooting stands with shooters rotating from each stand after a series of five true pairs. The game offers several different skill levels and utilizes six to eight automatic trap machines to simulate game birds. He has just completed his second year competing in the Texas 4-H competitive shotgun shooting sports program, winning, or placing in every event he entered.
Along with Whiz-Bang, Kye also competes in sporting clays, trap, and skeet events. Just two weeks ago at a competition in Waxahachie, Texas Kye shot his first straight in skeet, which is a perfect round without missing a single clay. He is currently a sixth-grade student at Barbers Hill Intermediate School South, taking all honors classes and making straight A’s. He plans to continue making academics his highest priority followed by competitive shooting, with hopes of going to college at Texas A&M and becoming a member of their shooting team.
