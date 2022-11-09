As the nation commemorates Veterans Day, Baytown and the surrounding area is preparing to honor the sacrifices veterans have made, and are continually making, on behalf of their families, friends, neighbors and their country.
VFW Post 912, along with the City of Baytown, will hold their annual Veterans Day Ceremony 11 a.m. Friday at Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St, where the guest speaker will be Chaplain (Colonel) John D. Laing, Senior Army Chaplain and Joint Forces Command Chaplain for the Texas Military Department.
The Baytown Veterans Ceremonial Guard will be presenting the colors and Jeannette Guerra will be performing the National Anthem prior to City of Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo’s welcome.
If the weather is inclement, the ceremony will be relocated to the Baytown Community Center at 2407 Market Street.
Chaplain Laing has served at every level in the Army Chaplaincy from battalion chaplain, serving a command of 400-1000 soldiers; to brigade chaplain, serving a Colonel level command supervising eight chaplains serving approximately 4000 soldiers; to his current position, representing a two-star General command with over 25,000 service members plus their families. He provides supervisory leadership for approximately 90 chaplains and 60 chaplain assistants.
Jerry Johnson, past commander for the post, said the holiday is one to honor those who have maintained the defense of the country for generations.
“Every man and woman who answered this call, regardless of which branch of the military they served in or what job they performed, deserves our respect and thanks on this day,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who has been organizing the ceremony for over seven years, reminds everyone to bring battered and worn flags to the VFW at 8204 N. Main, Baytown for proper disposal.
Area observances
Crosby Middle School will present their annual Veterans Day program today at 1:25 p.m. It will feature selections from the Crosby Music Department, speeches from Student Ambassadors, Mr. Barn’s father and a slideshow to honor Veterans in our community.
The school district held its annual commemoration and celebration on Wednesday evening at Cougar Stadium.
Chambers County Veterans Association is partnering with H-E-B and CVS to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 11, 12-6 p.m. by offering them a free hamburger or hot dog combo basket at the Mont Belvieu H-E-B.
The meals will be sold to the public for $5 with 100% of the profits going to the association.
Veterans can also sign up for a free lunch at the newly opened Casa Julia at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day by visiting the association’s Facebook page. Seating is limited.
The Chambers County Republican Women will honor veterans in the Annual Veterans Day Parade, Saturday, Nov. 12, 10am. The parade will start at S. Kansas and Willcox St. with a ceremony afterwards at the American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St.
