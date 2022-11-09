As the nation commemorates Veterans Day, Baytown and the surrounding area is preparing to honor the sacrifices veterans have made, and are continually making, on behalf of their families, friends, neighbors and their country.

VFW Post 912, along with the City of Baytown, will hold their annual Veterans Day Ceremony 11 a.m. Friday at Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St, where the guest speaker will be Chaplain (Colonel) John D. Laing, Senior Army Chaplain and Joint Forces Command Chaplain for the Texas Military Department.

