Back to School 1st Day of Class Photo Contest Aug 9, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Upload your “Back-to-School” first day photos for a chance to win a prize. The photo contest is sponsored by Next Level Urgent Care.1st Prize: $100 grocery gift card2nd Prize: $75 grocery gift card3rd Prize: $50 grocery gift cardHonorable Mention: $25 grocery gift card Upload your photo(s) to:https://www.baytownsun.com/back-to-school Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Photo Contest Sport Prize Upload Class Chance Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - August 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Sun Weekly Survey In the 2024 presidential election, which describes your thoughts best: You voted: President Biden winning second term would be the worst thing that could happen. Former President Trump winning for a second time would be the worst thing that could happen. The country needs better candidates than these two for president. No opinion Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Local family overjoyed at return of lost dog Baytown firefighters battle wildland fire Woods, water & wildlife: Won’t Fit on a Plate! Filing period continues Baytown Theater season offers variety of shows Back to School 1st Day of Class Photo Contest ExxonMobil Foundation supports Houston-area nonprofits with Community Summer Jobs Program MVP Boston keys Ganders’ push for playoffs Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGoose Creek honors 40-year employeeBrenda Robinson JohnsonMarian McClain LeBoufElfriede (Frieda) SessionsGC graduations back at Stallworth StadiumSan Antonio trial set in Baytown man’s death - Family of Cameron Redus seeking justice in shooting by police officerExxonMobil celebrates 40 years in Mont BelvieuBaytown Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct 1George Barry RectorBoard looks ahead for Stallworth Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSomething to think about (1)Babin betrayed Baytown voters (1)Jan. 6 probe a waste of time, money (1)Record heat waves (1)I don’t think so! (1)Hideous practice (1) Letters to the Editor Fundamental changes Jul 30, 2022 0 It wasn’t like this under Trump ... Jul 30, 2022 0 Jan. 6 probe a waste of time, money Jul 30, 2022 1 Unneeded name changes Jul 26, 2022 0 2nd Amendment rights & wrongs Jul 26, 2022 0 Don’t pay nearly enough Jul 23, 2022 0 Dems caused this disaster Jul 23, 2022 0 Record heat waves Jul 23, 2022 1 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email david.bloom@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Recently installed gutters for 6 hrs ago 3/2/2 $1,765/mn 1st & last month $1,765 6 hrs ago BARBERS HILL SCHOOL NORTH 3/2, 1826 Aug 7, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.