A Virginia man is in the Chambers County Jail after robbing a bank in Winnie Friday afternoon. Bank staff immediately relayed a description of the getaway vehicle to dispatchers, who got it to deputies quickly.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said a deputy who was patrolling in the Winnie area located the vehicle and started a pursuit, following the suspect vehicle west on Interstate 10 until the driver stopped near Mont Belvieu and was arrested.

