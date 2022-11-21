A Virginia man is in the Chambers County Jail after robbing a bank in Winnie Friday afternoon. Bank staff immediately relayed a description of the getaway vehicle to dispatchers, who got it to deputies quickly.
Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said a deputy who was patrolling in the Winnie area located the vehicle and started a pursuit, following the suspect vehicle west on Interstate 10 until the driver stopped near Mont Belvieu and was arrested.
Earl Robinson, 30, has been charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest, according to jail records, with bonds for the two crimes set at $50,000 and $10,000 respectively.
Hawthorne said he is also being investigated in connection with a bank robbery earlier in the month in Santa Fe.
No bank employees were injured, according to Texas First Bank Security Manager Clay Perry. Staff are trained in how to respond to robberies, and followed their training, he said, getting the robber out of the bank quickly and providing information to law enforcement.
“Our people here followed our procedures, which allowed the police to have as much identification information as possible immediately, and the police were very, very proactive and were able to find the suspect quickly,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office, he said, “handled it in a very professional manner and they were extremely professional with our employees. We’re very appreciative of the Sheriff’s Office and the way they handled the entire unfortunate incident.”
Hawthorne said bank employees reported that a man entered the bank, put a bag on the counter while waving a firearm and demanded they put money in the bag. He then fled in a dark colored sedan.
Hawthorne said “When the alarm company and the 911 calls came in from the bank we dispatched our deputies and one of our deputies spotted a vehicle that matched the vehicle description that was give to us by the bank employees, so the deputy got in behind him on Interstate 10 and just stayed with him until we got a few other vehicles closer and then we tried to do a traffic stop and the guy fled.”
“They always say you have to make your own luck. I’ve always told the deputies you can’t make your own luck if you’re not out there trying to achieve the goal. It’s all about being out there.”
