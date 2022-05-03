Free food distributions May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save • April 27: Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to noon• April 30: Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 3515 Trinity Drive, 9 a.m. to noon• May 5: Lee College, 200 Lee Drive, 4-6 p.m.• May 7: Trinity Assembly, 1008 E. Lobit Ave., 9 a.m. to noon• Thursdays: St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 712 Schilling Ave. Drive-through 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. • By appointment only: Missouri Street Church of Christ, 3400 Highway 146. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays/Thursdays. 281-422-5683• By appointment only: Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander Drive. 281-422-5683• Curt’s Kitchen, 3700 N. Highway 146. Free meals. 