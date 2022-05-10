The San Jacinto River Coalition will host a live meeting tonight with the latest information about efforts to get toxic waste removed from the riverbed near the Interstate 10 Bridge. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the San Jacinto Community Center, 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands.
A toxicologist from Harris County Pollution Control will speak at the meeting about the health impacts of dioxin-like compounds. Dioxin is a long-lasting carcinogen that is present in the waste pits.
The San Jacinto Waste Pits have been on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List since 2008 and, after years of discussion and legal wrangling, appear close to action toward cleanup.
The site on the western shore of the San Jacinto River was a landfill in the 1960s that took waste from a paper mill in Pasadena. Over the years, much of the riverside landfill became submerged due to subsidence. Dioxin leaking from the site led to the fishing advisory signs posted around the shore in Baytown and surrounding areas.
In August the EPA issued an order for the cleanup of the southern impoundment — the part of the site south of the Interstate 10 Bridge. Work is expected to start later this year on that section.
In January, the responsible parties — International Paper and McGinnes Industrial Maintenance (a subsidiary of Waste Management) — submitted part of the pre-final design and received extensions on part of the design until June.
EPA Regional Administrator Earthea Nance refused the request for an extension beyond June for the pre-final design.
