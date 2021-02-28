Late 6-0 run in OT sends Patriots past Crosby in Region 3 quarterfinal
Senior Malik Mustafaa had come to Goose Creek Memorial two years ago from Crosby High School and ultimately became an integral part of the Patriots program.
On Saturday night, he may have just cemented himself as a part of GCM history.
Mustafaa hit a pivotal three-pointer with 54 seconds left in overtime to tie GCM’s Class 5A Region 3 quarterfinal against Crosby Saturday at the Bennett Sports Complex and later free throws by Dariyus Woodson and Josiah Haye cemented a 79-76 Patriots victory.
“It’s a big opportunity for GCM to go as far as they can,” Mustafaa said. “We want to keep this going. It means more to me playing winning basketball (then beating Crosby).”
Sam Bradford led the Patriots with 23 points, Avant Coleman scored 19 points, Mustafaa finished with 11 points and Woodson dropped 11 points.
Mustafaa also had a key steal in the waning seconds that allowed GCM (24-3) to kill most of the remaining clock before a foul on Haye determined the final outcome.
GCM, winners of 17 straight, advance to 7 p.m. Tuesday’s Region 3 semifinal against Katy Paetow (22-1) at the M. O. Campbell Educational Center in Houston.
Hendrickson (25-4) and Beaumont United (27-0) make up the other half of the semifinal bracket.
Crosby (17-7) was led by PJ Haggerty’s 39 points as the Cougars fell in the region quarterfinal for the second straight year and Jaylen Herman finished with 24 points after a 13-point flourish in the first quarter.
According to GCM head coach Jamaal Haymon, Haggerty’s and Herman’s total were mostly by design.
Haggerty, who averaged 30-plus points a game coming in, was expected to score, but the Patriots didn’t want anyone else getting much else to help the Cougars cause.
“Honestly, we didn’t key on Haggerty and our focus was to key in on Herman,” Haymon said. “We did that for three quarters. We have a lot of great players in our district and have had players get 30 points on us and we still come out on the winning side. We wanted to limit Jaylen Herman who was one of their other dangerous scorers.
“We had to keep that in our pocket, but we had to bring it out in the second quarter and that was the difference: He didn’t score anything in the second quarter and didn’t under the fourth.”
Crosby started things with aplomb as they took the fight to the Patriots and especially Herman who splashed two triples and attacked the rim with ferocity to the tune of the 13 points in the first eight minutes.
That helped Crosby to a 21-11 lead after a quarter.
But the second quarter got GCM back on firm footing as it played arguably its best hoops of the postseason with a ferocious 25-9 run to put them up 36-30 at halftime.
The big key was Bradford’s 10-point run of two triples and two mid-range jumpers that came under duress and got the Patriots faithful into a frenzy in the echo chamber that doubled as a rustic gymnasium.
“I just played my game and was focused because I knew it would be good competition,” Bradford said. “It’s all about being ready.
“This about all the summer workouts we put in and being ready for every game. We can take this as far as we have to go. We have to focus more on defense, hit big shots, free throws, all that.”
But Crosby, being the tough-as-nails Cougars were who everyone thought they were, and they rallied out of the break only to see GCM counter with a Woodson trey and three free throws from Devin Figueroa after being fouled on a three attempt himself to go up 49-37 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
Bradford then made liftoff for a tremendous dunk then sent GCM fans into a deafening orbit and the Patriots to a 53-44 as the quarter wound down.
That’s when the drama really began.
The Patriots led 60-48 about two minutes into the fourth quarter when the Cougars chipped away.
Haggerty, who had scored on free throws or layups many of the lingering kind as he would stay back around half court on occasion to run out on turnovers the other Cougars would facilitate, drilled his first perimeter make with a three to pull Crosby within 67-63 with 90 ticks left.
GCM failed to convert positive possessions via turnovers and misses and Deniquez Dunn scored two free throws and Haggerty’s drive with 13 seconds left tied the game at 67 and ultimately sent it into overtime as the Patriots failed to get a shot off.
Dunn hit a three to counter two Bradford free tosses to put Crosby up 70-69 just 30 seconds into the extra session and a Herman layup put them up 72-69 moments later.
Herman who was rendered quiet in the second through fourth quarters, brought his ‘A’ game once again at the most important moments scoring on two more drives to keep Crosby in pole position, 76-73 with just over a minute left in the period, before Mustafaa decided it was his time to shine.
“We talk about toughness and we knew Crosby would come out aggressive and to me they were the favorite having been to the third round,” Haymon said. “Our thing was to match their energy and I think we did that.”
For the city of Baytown which has seen a Sterling girls basketball team get to a regional semifinal in 2001 and record the longest trip in the playoffs until GCM equaled it on this night, this means more than just a win in the here and now.
“This is really special,” Haymon said. “I’ve been here six years and I have always thought we have talent and good basketball players. For younger kids to have belief and know we can do it, that’s really big.”
