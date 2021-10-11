Lydia Campos Ramirez, 52, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Lydia was born on Dec. 5, 1968, in Baytown to parents Nicholas and Hortencia Campos, and resided in Baytown throughout her life.
She eloped and married her best friend and love of her life Steven Ramirez in November 1986. They shared an unbreakable bond and were always the life of the party.
Lydia’s life would seem too short to many, but those of us who were blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceeds the quantity of time that she stayed here.
Lydia loved family and friends, game nights especially playing Lotteria, pass the trash, LCR, and pit a pat. She also had a love for football and the New England Patriots. Aside from that, she enjoyed cuddling on the couch watching TV shows and movies with her husband as he popped them fresh popcorn.
Most importantly Lydia was a terrific mom. Her children and grandchildren were her life. There was never a day that went by she didn’t brag, share pictures and memories about all her beautiful babies. Lydia had a huge heart and always welcomed everyone with open arms, let’s just say she was like a mother to many and was everyone’s favorite!
Lydia was preceded in death by her father Nicholas Campos.
She is survived by her loving husband Steven Ramirez, daughters – Veronica Randolph and husband Ryan, and Crystal Bejarano and husband Javier; son Steven Ramirez Bennett and husband Cody; six loving grandchildren – Genesis, Gabby, Anthony and Alonzo Bejarano, Jocelyn and Kataleah Randolph; mother Hortencia Campos; sisters Maria Cortes and husband Juan, and Rosa Bocardo and husband Raul, Teresa Barrientes, Gloria Campos; and brothers Victor Campos and wife Andrea, and Miguel Campos and wife Maggie along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing and funeral will be held at Earthman Funeral home 3919 Garth Road in Baytown at a date to be determined. Please check the Earthman Funeral Home website for dates of service.
