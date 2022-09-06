GCM takes bronze in Santa Fe silver Baytown Sun Sports Staff Sep 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goose Creek Memorial’s volleyball team placed third in the Silver Bracket of the Santa Fe volleyball tournament.They opened with a 2-1 record Thursday, defeating Aldine 25-22, 25-23 and Sam Rayburn 25-23, 22-25, 15-9 before falling to Dickinson 11-25, 18-25.Sanaa Donae finished the tournament with 43 kill and seven blocks followed by Shyla Houston with 28 kills and seven blocks. Rylee Buchanan ended the tournament with 75 assists and 10 kills.Next up, GCM travels to play at Pasadena Memorial High School Wednesday before beginning District 17-5A play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home against Port Neches-Groves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Kill Sport Volleyball Volleyball Team Assist Rylee Buchanan Santa Fe Third Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - August 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Sun Weekly Survey Which social media platforms do you use regularly? You voted: facebook twitter Instagram Tik-tok Linkedin Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Host Eagles show Montgomery a bear of a night, 42-10 Exhibit explores photography’s ability to preserve traces of past Ganders ‘D’ earns 38-23 verdict over Clear Brook Baytown man challenging Cain for District 128 house seat GCM crushes Bellaire, 51-7 Dayton runs past Waltrip in a rout Council candidates sound off on district issues Rotary Club of Baytown learns about Camp Shield, empowering women veterans Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesElaine McCandlessLonnie Bryan DeanMan, woman charged with child sexual assault in Chambers CountyPolice BeatWhat goes around comes aroundBattleship Texas journeys for repairsBattleship adventure beginsTxDOT’s 2023 UTP adopted plan includes I-10 bridgeClyde Elton Sloan, Jr.Brazoswood slams Sterling Images Videos CommentedIt’s going to get rough - Letter to the Editor (1)They worked Sunup to Sundown (1)LETTERS: True Colors (1)Equal Justice R.I.P. - Letter to the Editor (1) Letters to the Editor Question for Mr. Hudgins - Letter to the Editor 2 hrs ago 0 Unless - Letter to the Editor 2 hrs ago 0 What a disaster - Letter to the Editor Sep 3, 2022 0 Guess who wrote this - Letter to the Editor Sep 3, 2022 0 Current state of affairs - Letter to the Editor Sep 1, 2022 0 Focus on the future Aug 25, 2022 0 It’s going to get rough - Letter to the Editor Aug 20, 2022 1 Party of Hate - Letter to the Editor Aug 18, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email david.bloom@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads 2/1 w/appl. utilities incl, $900/mn $900 Aug 30, 2022 3/2/2 carport, big lot, w/appl., Aug 30, 2022 2 Bed/2 Bath, 1100 sq ft, $1,300 Aug 28, 2022
