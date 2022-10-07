Lions donate to Love Network

Pictured are Lions VP Harvey Oyler and President Dr. Anthony Price with Barbara Wooster, Women Work Program and Chris Barnes, Executive Director.

Love Network made a presentation about Love Network’s Women Work Program at a recent Baytown Lions Cub meeting.  The club made a donation to Love Network‘s overall programs. 

 

