A 17-year-old Houston man who called police about an alleged robbery Wednesday night ended up going to jail when police found he was the suspect in a robbery earlier in the day.
Police spokesman Sgt. John Butler said the first robbery occurred at a fast food restaurant in the 2200 block of North Alexander Drive about 5:45 p.m.
A woman said she ordered food, then a man who had ordered food right before she did walked outside, then returned wearing a ski mask. He grabbed her purse, dragging her across the floor until the purse broke free. He then ran southbound on North Alexander.
About two-and-a-half hours later police were called to the an apartment complex on Ward Road. While their, Butler said, officers found the alleged victim in the second reported robbery was actually the person who stole the purse earlier.
The suspect, 17-year-old Jerrell King of Houston, was charged with aggravated robbery.
Evading
• An attempted traffic stop about 2 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Highway 146 and Texas Avenue turned into a pursuit that went over the Hartman Bridge and to Loop 610, and finally back into north Baytown.
Butler said an officer tried to stop the speeding vehicle, which was later identified as having been stolen in Houston. After returning to Baytown, the fleeing vehicle exited on Thompson Road, but was stopped by a train at Battlebell Road.
Both the driver and the passenger got onto the moving train and got away, leaving the vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox.
The driver was described as a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. The passenger was described as a black man wearing no shirt, black pants and Nike slippers.
• The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with a defective headlight was able to escape about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after a man claiming to be the brother of the driver walked up and became aggressive with the officer, Butler said.
Butler said the man approached the officer and, while the officer called for backup, the driver drove off, cutting through a neighborhood of trailers. The patrol sergeant called off the pursuit for safety, and the District Attorney’s Office declined charges.
Thefts
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1500 block of Morris Street about 9 a.m. Wednesday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 6800 block of Thompson Road Wednesday morning.
• Tools were reported stolen from a storage unit in the 4200 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 600 block of Morrell Avenue Wednesday.
• A motorcycle was reported stolen in the 300 block of West Baker Road early Wednesday morning.
• A theft was reported in the 300 block of East Murrill Avenue Thursday.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of North Commerce Street Thursday.
Runaways
• A 16-year-old girl, Mya Haley, was reported as a runaway Wednesday.
She is described as white with blond hair, blue eyes, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with a slim build and medium complexion. She was wearing ripped blue jeans, a shirt and black and white Nike sliders. She is considered to be in poor mental health.
She was last seen getting into a car at an apartment complex on Northwood Drive.
• A 15-year-old boy, Kyron Harrison, was reported as runaway Wednesday.
He is described as black with black hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a slim build. He was wearing a pink hoodie and black pants.
He was last seen in the area of 2700 Ward Road.
Burglaries
• Clothing was reported stolen from a home in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive early Wednesday morning.
• Two guns were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Westwood Drive Tuesday night.
• Building materials and a vehicle were reported stolen in the 6900 block of Interstate 10 Tuesday night.
• Computer equipment and other items were reported stolen in the 2300 block of Taft Drive Wednesday.
• Money and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of West Cleveland Street Thursday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 4400 block of North Highway 146 Thursday.
• Firearms and computer equipment were reported stolen in the 4400 block of Highway 146 Thursday afternoon.
