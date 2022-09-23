Robbery

Jerrell King

A 17-year-old Houston man who called police about an alleged robbery Wednesday night ended up going to jail when police found he was the suspect in a robbery earlier in the day.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Butler said the first robbery occurred at a fast food restaurant in the 2200 block of North Alexander Drive about 5:45 p.m.

