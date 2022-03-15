If you want to celebrate everyone’s favorite Irish holiday with some excellent music along with delicious food, then check out the 2022 Baytown Symphony Orchestra’s St. Patrick’s Day “Pot of Gold”en Music Gala.
The musical event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Monument Inn, 4406 Independence Parkway South in La Porte. Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased by visiting www.baytownsymphony.com. If you are unable to attended, you can still make a donation on the website. Tickets are available up to the event. All profits go toward the BSO.
The event features not only music and food but also a silent auction. One of the silent auction’s featured items is a handmade quilt designed with pages from famous literature.
Some of BSO’s musicians are performing at the gala.
First, there is a String Quartet consisting of Jonathan Cabalding, violin; Steven Avalos, violin; Pat Karakas, viola; and Clarence Frank, cello. They will perform “Pavane” by Gabriel Faure, “La Rejouissance” by G.F. Handel, and “Ryden Greensleeves” arranged by Vaughn William.
The event also features a Flute and String Quartet consisting of Alicia Harris, flute; Richard Baum, violin; Pat Karakas, viola; and Dawson Gonzalez, cello. They will perform “Flute Quartet, Movement 1” by world-famous composer Wolfgang A. Mozart.
A Bassoon Trio will also perform at the gala. The trio consists of Jesse McClelland, Robin Melson and Corinna Levy. They will perform March from “Love for Three Oranges” by Serge Prokiefieff, “Andante” by Mozart, and “Pineapple Rag” by Scott Joplin.
A Woodwind Trio will also perform. This trio consists of Heather Charon, flute; James Marioneaux, clarinet; and Jesse McClelland, bassoon. They are set to perform Mozart’s “Rondo Ala Turca,” “Dance 250 Ion Caiana” arranged by Joan Dobrinescu, “The Secret Leon Gautier” arranged by Sarah Kuo and Three Pieces for Three Woodwinds Movement 3 “Invention” by Robert Washburn.
“We hope everyone will consider attending and donating online,” said Dr. David Corder, conductor emeritus for the Baytown Symphony Orchestra.
Jeff Hawkins, BSO board president, encouraged folks to come out and enjoy the evening this Thursday.
“This is a great opportunity for the Baytown community to get back together with the Baytown Symphony Orchestra after about two years after our last event,” Hawkins said. “I think we would all enjoy the camaraderie and some great music.”
