Twelve straight wins and a trip to the TAPPS D3 Six-Man State Semifinals are paying off for the Baytown Christian Academy Bulldogs in the form of postseason superlatives.

The state’s TAPPS D3 head coaches met for All-State selections last week and named five Bulldogs to the All-State team.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.