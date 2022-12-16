Davis bids adieu

At a going-away party for City Manager Rick Davis, many local dignitaries and city employees came to say their goodbyes and presented gifts to Davis to help him remember Baytown and its people. Pictured are, from left, Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Davis and District 1 Councilwoman Laura Alvarado.

 Sun photo by Matt Hollis

Rick Davis will soon depart Baytown after serving as its city manager for almost eight years. 

Davis announced he would be leaving last July, and now Jason Reynolds has been named interim. Reynolds is expected to have his contract approved in January, making him the next city manager. 

