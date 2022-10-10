George Keene

George Keene loved to fish near the Fred Hartman Bridge and even had his own personal spot, according to his step-sister, Christian Ferri. Keene was one of the victims killed by Ron Welch, who went on a deadly rampage Oct. 5, killing Keene, another man, and wounding two women. Welch was killed by police when he charged them after returning to the scene where he shot Keene, police said.

Family members of George Anthony Keene remembered him as the kind of person you wanted to have as a friend or a family member.

“He was a good guy, a hard, honest worker, an electrician,” Christian Ferri, Keene’s half-sister, said. “He loved his family. He was a very loving person. He also loved to fish. He was my fishing buddy. You could not ask for a better person to be your friend or family.”

