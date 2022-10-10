George Keene loved to fish near the Fred Hartman Bridge and even had his own personal spot, according to his step-sister, Christian Ferri. Keene was one of the victims killed by Ron Welch, who went on a deadly rampage Oct. 5, killing Keene, another man, and wounding two women. Welch was killed by police when he charged them after returning to the scene where he shot Keene, police said.
Family members of George Anthony Keene remembered him as the kind of person you wanted to have as a friend or a family member.
“He was a good guy, a hard, honest worker, an electrician,” Christian Ferri, Keene’s half-sister, said. “He loved his family. He was a very loving person. He also loved to fish. He was my fishing buddy. You could not ask for a better person to be your friend or family.”
Keene was tragically killed when Ron Welch shot him Oct. 5 while Keene’s wife, Kyndel, and two kids were in their car on Tri-City Beach Road. Welch also shot Keene’s wife as she shielded their two kids from Welch’s bullets. Ferri said she was shot in the arm and hip but is expected to recover.
“She is home now,” Ferri said. “Physically, she’ll be Ok after physical therapy. But mentally, it is going to be a long journey for my family.”
Ferri said Keene, 34, was backing out of his driveway with his wife and two children, ages three and one, at the Bay Oaks Harbor trailer park when they encountered Welch, who also lived in the trailer park.
“He almost hit him as he backed out,” Ferri said. “(Welch) followed them down the road and about a mile down, he blocked them in. George noticed he was following them, and he started shooting at my brother. He tried to put it in reverse but was shot in the head.”
Ferri said her sister-in-law threw her body in the back seat to cover the two little children. Neither child was hurt in the incident.
“He didn’t even know this guy,” Ferri said. “My brother had just got off work, and he and his wife and kids were going to get something to eat. This dude just went crazy.”
Ferri said Welch went back to the back to the trailer park after shooting Keene and asked another unidentified victim if he was a “gang banger.”
“He replied ‘No,’ and Welch shot and killed him apparently,” Ferri said.
Police said Welch then went back to the initial scene, where Keene and his wife were shot, and then charged at police, who had arrived on the scene by then. Police discharged their service weapons, killing Welch.
“I understand mental health is real, and we all have our problems, but that still does not justify killing innocent people,” Ferri said.
Another woman, who apparently was a passerby, was also shot by Welch but is expected to recover from her wounds.
Ferri said her brother was well-known on the Gar Addicts Facebook page. An image of Keene, with what Ferri said was his “personal best catch,” serves as the page’s profile picture.
“My brother did not deserve this at all,” Ferri said. “He did not live that type of life where you would expect this to happen. He was the last person you would expect this to happen to.”
Although police killed Welch, Ferri said she was not satisfied.
“It was not fair justice,” she said. “He is dead. My brother is dead. My nieces and nephew will grow up without a father, and that is not fair.”
A GoFundMe site has been established to help Keene’s family with medical bills and for the two children. As of Monday, the site had surpassed its goal of $10,000. If you still wish to donate, you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/george-anthony-keene.
Ferri said her brother should be remembered for the good person he was in life. She did not have kind words for his killer.
“The world needs less people like Ron Welch,” Ferri said. “I am glad he is dead. Mental health is real, but that still is not an excuse.”
Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said the other victim’s names are pending approval before being released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.