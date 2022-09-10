September 11, 2001, is the story of four coordinated terrorist attacks on our homeland.  8:46 a.m. (EST) American Airlines Flight 11 struck one of the two twin towers of the World Trade Center.  9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 struck the other twin tower.  9:37 a.m., American Airlines flight 77 struck the Pentagon.  10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, PA, thanks to the heroic actions of several of the passengers on that flight.  I was a Colonel in the US Army, serving both in the Pentagon, and in an office complex about a mile away.  That morning, I was in the office complex doing our morning briefing, when we heard considerable chaos in the Operations Center next to our office.  I went next door and joined a group of people watching on TV the smoldering twin tower that had just been damaged by a wayward airplane.  At that time, there was no talk about a terrorist attack, but still watching the TV live, that was quickly assumed when 17 minutes later another plane flew into the second twin tower.  The talk in the room quickly went into operational mode, and I was on the phone to my colleagues in the Pentagon.  No sooner did I hang up, when the Pentagon was attacked at 9:37 a.m.  We were now in full emergency management mode; thinking about how and when to evacuate our building.  If you’ve ever driven through Washington DC, you know the maze of interstates 95, 295, 395, and 495 all can become gridlocked in minutes.  If we were going to release our people, we had to act quickly or it would be many hours until they reached home.  We made the decision a little after 10 a.m. to send our people home, asking them to stay by their phones so we could make sure everyone was accounted for; and give them any information or return to work orders.  I was back in the Operations Center before Flight 93 struck ground in Pennsylvania.  While we tried calling many offices in the Pentagon, few responded due to the chaos, and the evacuation going on there.  About noon I decided to go to the Pentagon if the Metro was still running, which it was.  I was only two stops from the Pentagon; and I wanted to see if I could get to my boss’s office.  I made it to the Pentagon, which at that time, had no security checks.  

 

