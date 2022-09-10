September 11, 2001, is the story of four coordinated terrorist attacks on our homeland. 8:46 a.m. (EST) American Airlines Flight 11 struck one of the two twin towers of the World Trade Center. 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 struck the other twin tower. 9:37 a.m., American Airlines flight 77 struck the Pentagon. 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, PA, thanks to the heroic actions of several of the passengers on that flight. I was a Colonel in the US Army, serving both in the Pentagon, and in an office complex about a mile away. That morning, I was in the office complex doing our morning briefing, when we heard considerable chaos in the Operations Center next to our office. I went next door and joined a group of people watching on TV the smoldering twin tower that had just been damaged by a wayward airplane. At that time, there was no talk about a terrorist attack, but still watching the TV live, that was quickly assumed when 17 minutes later another plane flew into the second twin tower. The talk in the room quickly went into operational mode, and I was on the phone to my colleagues in the Pentagon. No sooner did I hang up, when the Pentagon was attacked at 9:37 a.m. We were now in full emergency management mode; thinking about how and when to evacuate our building. If you’ve ever driven through Washington DC, you know the maze of interstates 95, 295, 395, and 495 all can become gridlocked in minutes. If we were going to release our people, we had to act quickly or it would be many hours until they reached home. We made the decision a little after 10 a.m. to send our people home, asking them to stay by their phones so we could make sure everyone was accounted for; and give them any information or return to work orders. I was back in the Operations Center before Flight 93 struck ground in Pennsylvania. While we tried calling many offices in the Pentagon, few responded due to the chaos, and the evacuation going on there. About noon I decided to go to the Pentagon if the Metro was still running, which it was. I was only two stops from the Pentagon; and I wanted to see if I could get to my boss’s office. I made it to the Pentagon, which at that time, had no security checks.
You came out of the Metro, went up two very long escalators, and you were on the concourse (first floor) of the Pentagon. Once in the building, I found it mostly evacuated, but several corridors were blocked as firefighting efforts were going on. I could not make it to my boss’s office, so I went into the central courtyard where the Café Ground Zero is located. It was the most helpless I’ve ever felt. I didn’t know the extent of the damage, who had survived and who had not, nor how I might be able to help. What I did know was the plane that attacked directly hit my boss’s office. I knew Lieutenant General Tim Maude, the senior ranking Army Officer that was killed, and whomever else was in his office were dead. Only time would tell who all that was.
Time slowly passed as I circled inside and outside the building, where I was able to walk. I finally made my way to where the plane entered the Pentagon and was surprised to see an emergency site being orchestrated. Making my way toward the front, I saw they were making ID badges allowing people to go into the area where the plane had crashed through the building. I stood in line thinking I might as well get a badge to see if I could help. Listening to people in front of me, if they said they were part of Pentagon Renovation, a badge was made and they were allowed to pass. Easy. I said the same, got my badge, and moved closer to the building. As September 11 ended, planning was in full swing for what to do about the wreckage and how to secure the area. I went home, knowing I wouldn’t be sleeping.
September 12, 6 a.m., I was back inside the Pentagon, and to my surprise, so were most of the 22,000 workers that work there. The prevailing thought from most people I spoke to was they didn’t know if work would happen that day, but they knew they were supposed to be there. It was an amazing sight given the building had the smell of burning jet engine fuel, and many of the corridors were smoky, charred with soot, and were flooded with water from the firefighting efforts. About 8 a.m. I went to my off-site office and called our entire team, telling them not to come into work, to remain at home until we told them otherwise. At noon, I returned to the Pentagon, and the site where the plane had entered the building. I still didn’t know how I could help, but in walking around, I found a squad of Soldiers (11) from Ft. Belvoir. As it turns out, they were the Army’s counterpart to Virginia Search & Rescue. I found their leader, a Staff Sergeant, and explained the plane entered the building killing my boss, and asked if somehow I could “attach” myself to his squad and work with them to remove debris from the hole during the night shift. He slowly looked at my collar, looking at my Colonel’s “Eagle”. I took off my jacket, told him I wished to be seen as a Private, and I just wanted to help. Without hesitation, he agreed. If you know anything about the military, you know a Colonel attaching himself to a Staff Sergeant-led squad does not happen. I was incredibly thankful for his compassion in bending the rules.
For two weeks I worked my normal job during the day, then came to the Pentagon from 6 p.m. – 4 a.m., serving with this incredible group of men and women. Our job was simple – remove the debris caused by the exploding aircraft, and if we found any human remains to place a red identification flag to mark the spot for FBI and CIA investigators. It was tiring and thankless work, yet critical work, most of which is done by incredible Americans ages 20 to mid-30’s. This whole ordeal cemented in me the incredible patriotism of our team, of our Nation; and the Will and determination we have as a country to confront and overcome all adversity; especially as it relates to terrorism. My heart swells with pride just being part of the team from Ft. Belvoir. From the Staff Sergeant on down to the youngest troop, they did their jobs without the slightest grumbling. It was not lost on anyone that we had survived, when many of our friends did not. In total 184 people between the ages of three and 71 died in the Pentagon.
All things must come to an end, as they say. A little over two weeks from the attack, I showed up to work with my Ft. Belvoir squad, yes, I’m possessive, they will always be mine! There at the entrance was a guard with a clipboard holding unit rosters. Order had been restored from the chaos. As I tried to enter, I’m sure explaining the importance of my mission, all that was known was my unit of assignment had no assigned mission amongst the rubble. I stated my best case … and was asked to leave. And so I did. Forever changed by what we had all experienced. Forever bolstered by the fact our Nation is in GREAT hands with the men and women that continue to volunteer to wear our military’s uniforms. Forever thankful that a Staff Sergeant allowed this Colonel the joy of serving, when that’s all we could do at the time.
