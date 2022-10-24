A man and a woman were arrested on charges of burglary by Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies, who also discovered the two possessed illegal substances.
Chambers County 911 operators received a call about a possible burglary in progress in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue around 5:38 p.m. Oct. 17.
Deputies responded quickly and found two people loading up a Chevrolet pickup with materials and equipment from the building, which was forcibly entered, Chambers County law enforcement officials said.
Deputies detained the two, who were identified as Jared McKnight, 27, of Coldspring, and Sierra Williams, 28, of Pasadena. Deputies also contacted the property’s owner, who confirmed McKnight and Williams did not have permission to be on the property or inside the building.
Deputies also discovered during their investigation McKnight and Williams’ vehicle was reported stolen out of Liberty County. A subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle revealed both possessed methamphetamine, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Authorities took both McKnight and Williams to Chambers County jail after the truck was unloaded and the stolen property returned.
Upon conducting a follow-up on the recovered items inside the truck, deputies discovered multiple items linking McKnight and Williams to a burglary that had recently occurred in the Pasadena area. This case has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division and more charges are expected from Harris County, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
McKnight and Williams were charged with possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and burglary of a building.
