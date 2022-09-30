hooting
No charges were filed in a multiple shooting incident about 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road after an investigation determined the shooter was acting in self-defense, Baytown police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said.
The female shooter had been struck with solid objects by a man and a woman, police reported, before firing a gun at them to get them away from her.
The male alleged assailant was shot in the chest and taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The female alleged assailant was shot in the face and taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
The shooter also accidentally shot herself in the foot.
The District Attorney’s Office did not accept charges in the case, Fernandez said.
Robbery
Two men and a woman were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after a convenience store was held up about 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Fernandez said the clerk reported that a man pointed a handgun at him and demanded cash. Police located three people and took them into custody without incident.
The three arrestees were identified as 17-year-old Adrian Orta of Highlands, 18-year-old Destiny Reyes of Baytown, and 20-year-old Carlos Sanchez of Baytown.
Assault on peace officer
An officer responding to a reported burglary in progress about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of Garth Road was injured by a suspect, police report.
Fernandez said officers were called to a commercial building and, while investigating, heard noises from inside the building next to it. A man then ran from that building and refused to stop when told to do so.
An officer used a Taser, but it proved ineffective, and the suspect struck the officer with an object, Fernadez said. The suspect, 36-year-old Crosby man Chase Bell, was taken into custody with the assistance of additional officers.
Fernandez said the officer suffered abrasions to the top of the head, left elbow and left knee and a bite to the right elbow.
Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Burglaries
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Green Avenue Wednesday night.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Northwood Drive Thursday.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Hartt Drive Thursday.
Thefts
• A black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license PGS1045 was reported stolen in the 6400 block of Garth Road Wednesday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1600 block of Santavy Road Wednesday night.
• A Coachman Chaparral 5th-wheel trailer was reported stolen in the 1200 block of North 5th Street Thursday.
