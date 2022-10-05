As a candidate for Baytown City Council, District 2, it’s important for people to know I fully support our police and fire departments. I believe funding the needs of our emergency responders is one of the core responsibilities of the City Council. While I’m disappointed the Baytown police and fire unions chose not to endorse me based on how long I’ve lived in Baytown, it does not take away my support for those departments. I’ve already met with our fire chief Kenny Dobson to gain a better understanding of what he needs to lead a great team. Similarly, I have a scheduled meeting with our police chief John Stringer to learn how the city council can best support his department’s vision. I support competitive pay and benefits to attract more cops and firefighters to Baytown. I support the needed firehouse renovations so our firefighters can have a healthier and safer environment to work in. I support investing in the latest technologies and equipment our police officers need to keep themselves safe and to catch criminals. And I support investing in more positions for each department as our city continues to grow. I may not have lived in Baytown for 20 years, but I’ve lived here long enough to know that District 2 deserves fully funded police and fire departments and that’s what I intend to do if elected to Baytown City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.