Baytown Civic Academy visits public works, engineering depts.

Participants of the Baytown Engage Civic Academy have been busy. In addition to being educated about city finances, meeting staff, and learning about emergency response, they also had a behind-the-scenes tour of the Public Works and Engineering facility. During this visit, the participants had the opportunity to tour the yard, learn about equipment, explore the traffic control room, witness how city signs are made, and meet the Public Works and Engineering team members who keep Baytown going.
The tour included seven of Public Works’ biggest machines on display in the
yard. The group learned how the Gradall forklift, bucket trucks, and asphalt trucks keep the city moving in the right direction. Academy participants had the chance to sit in the driver’s seat of these awesome machines, and were able to experience what it might feel like to operate one.
Traffic control staff offered an in-depth explanation about traffic light timing and how maintenance is performed, and previewed upcoming street projects. The group also had the opportunity to learn what’s inside a traffic cabinet.
Many participants were surprised to learn that the City of Baytown actually makes street signs in-house. A favorite among the participants, sign shop personnel walked participants through the steps to make a new sign.
A major reason the Civic Academy was created is to show that local government is not an impersonal machine, but rather a collection of dedicated humans who care deeply about serving the community. The participants in this program are witnessing this work first-hand, and are now a step closer to understanding how local government functions.
There is still time to sign up for the second Baytown Engage Civic Academy group. It will run from late September to mid-December, with in-person sessions held on select Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Participants must commit to attending all sessions. Applications for the second cohort are due by Monday, Sept. 6.
For more information please visit www.baytownengage.com.
