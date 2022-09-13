The name of a driver behind the wheel of a truck involved in a fatal Crosby crash has been released.
At around 7:35 p.m., Aug. 13, in the 500 block of Beaumont Highway, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say Gabino Martinez, 22, was heading east in a black 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 with a front seat passenger, Jesus Rocha.
Erica Serbe, 49, driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla, was heading west at the same time on the same highway. Deputies said Martinez was in a no-passing lane when he steered into the westbound lanes to go around a vehicle in front of him. In the process, the truck collided head-on with the Toyota Corolla.
Jesus Rocha was ejected from the truck upon impact and was taken to a local hospital by a family member, deputies said.
A witness told deputies she was traveling east at that time when she saw a vehicle in her rearview mirror traveling at a high rate of speed. The woman said she braced onto her steering wheel, thinking she was going to be struck by the oncoming vehicle. But she said the vehicle then took a hard left, entered the westbound lanes, and struck Serbe’s Toyota. Serbe died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, deputies said.
The witness also said she saw Martinez flee the scene without rendering aid. Law enforcement officials are still searching for Martinez’s whereabouts.
While processing the crash scene, Deputy A. Chavez said in court documents that he learned through 911 calls that someone had information about the fatal collision. He met with the caller, who was identified in court documents as Sebastian Rocha.
Chavez said Sebastian Rocha told him he was traveling behind Martinez and they were headed to an extreme off-road park when the crash occurred.
The caller told Chavez he did not see the collision since Martinez was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost sight of him. Sebastian Rocha said he saw smoke rising in the air and saw the crash scene as he got closer. He also said he saw Martinez outside of the wrecked vehicle.
He also told deputies he knew Martinez as a family friend and that he was driving the truck at the time of the crash. In addition, Sebastian Rocha said they were at a family gathering and saw Martinez driving the truck as they were headed to the off-road park.
Deputies said in court documents that the truck was not registered to Martinez.
Anyone with information regarding Martinez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400. The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.