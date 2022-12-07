Tuesday’s Santa Sleigh In The Bay Swim Invitational at Sterling High had three goals, Sterling head swimming coach Clym Gatrell said.
Consider all three of those boxes checked off.
“We’re in a new district this year and we wanted to get together and see one another’s teams. Also, this is sort of a warm-up for district, which will be here at the end of January (Jan. 21),” the coach said.
“Also, since it’s December and the Christmas season, we wanted to do something that was kind of fun.”
Surely, few other swim meets have begun with a 25-yard Reindeer and Santa races in which one swimmer in a Santa cap rides in an inner tube while being pulled down their swim lane by another swimmer wearing reindeer antlers.
The meet also featured a 200-yard mixed kick relay, in which a quartet of two boys and two girls swimmers take turns pushing a kickboard up and back the 25-yard course.
The evening finished with the 400-yard mixed ugly Christmas Shirt Relay, in which each team’s four swimmers swam four lengths of the pool, then shucked their wet Christmas-colored shirts as fast as they could so the next swimmer could put it on before swimming their laps.
For meet’s other 14 events, the competition was serious.
Sterling won the points competition with 571, while Barbers Hill was next at 509. Crosby totaled 447, Nederland 398 and Port Neches-Groves 163.
Those numbers partially reflect team quantity over quality, as winner Sterling had 24 swimmers compete and Barbers Hill 15. Team points were available for up to eight places in each race.
The top swimmers qualify individually (or as relay teams) to the regional and state meets.
“Team points help you win events if you have more swimmers,” said Michael Dedon, assistant coach at Barbers Hill, said. “We have such a small team. But we’re hoping that shaving off all the time for our races here will help down the line.”
As an example, Dedon singled out 200-yard freestyler Cooper Stanford, a senior captain for the Eagles. His time of 2 minutes, 12.65 seconds was second-place but it was two seconds faster than Cooper’s previous best.
Nederland’s Franco Vega needed just 1:53.84 to reach the finish.
“That’s a really good time,” Gatrell, the Sterling coach, said. “He lapped everybody but Cooper Stanford, and it’s pretty hard to lap somebody in the 200 free.”
Cooper came back to take the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.01.
Other Barbers Hill highlights included wins by Courtney Schubert in the girls 200 free in 2:49.66 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:35.17.
Also, both Eagles swimmers in the girls 200-yard individual medley (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle), runnerup Stacy Brown and third-placer Ximena Perez, shaved at least five seconds off their previous fastest times. Brown finished in 2:52.30 and Perez in 2:52.44, behind winner Addyson Harris of Nederland, who touched in 2:47.59.
Sterling’s Sebastian Kingston, his team’s fastest sprinter, swam the 200 IM in 2:40.83 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.27. Aaron Avant of Sterling finished third to Nederland’s Vega and Gaeb Reed in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.46.
Kennedy Crain was Sterling’s lone first-place finisher, taking the girls 50 free. Nederland swimmers captured eight events, two each by Vega, Jose Carona and Addyson Harris.
Barbers Hill had four first places, two by Schubert, one by Cooper and the other by Ximena Perry.
Crosby won the mixed 400 Ugly Christmas Shirt relay with the team of Ashley Logan, Xandra Hernandez, Madison Lemond and Caden Blessing. Barbers Hill’s quartet of Erin Nunez, Kyle Fontenot, Stacy Brown and Stanford took the 200-yard mixed kick relay and Sterling’s Kingston posted the best time in the 25-yard Reindeer Race.
“None of the relays counted for points,” Gatrell said. “It was a fun meet.”
