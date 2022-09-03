Westminster Presbyterian congregation celebrating 40 years. This mission of Faith Presbyterian was located on Bayway Drive and merged with Faith Presbyterian in 2006, moving to the current location at 3900 North Main in 2009.
The second location of Faith Presbyterian Church was 1715 Market Street in Baytown.
The Faith Presbyterian Market Street location sanctuary
Faith Presbyterian Church is celebrating 100 years of service to the community with a series of events through the fall, with after-church lunches Sept. 11 and Oct. 2 leading up to a Centennial Celebration Dinner Nov. 12 and Centennial Worship Service Nov. 13.
Isabel Rivera-Velez is pastor of the church, located at 3900 N. Main St. in Baytown. Many people who are not part of the church are familiar with the location, which serves as the home base for Baytown’s Meals on Wheels program.
The North Main location is the third home for the church, which had its first home in a wooden building at Defee and First streets in Goose Creek in 1922 as First Presbyterian Church. In 1949, the church moved to a red brick building at 1715 Market Street. The building, now occupied by another church, still stands next to IMPACT Early College High School.
Along the way, the congregation started a mission church on Bayway Drive, Westminster Presbyterian, in 1959. The two congregations merged in 2006 as Faith Presbyterian Church, and moved to the current home in 2009.
Longtime member Judy Gunn, who has researched the church’s history, said the church started at the time that Goose Creek and neighboring Pelly and Baytown really began to grow.
After starting out meeting in a school, she said, “A few families got together and then they bought a piece of property and they built part of [the wooden] building, and then they added on and ended up buying the whole block,” she said.
When the church moved to Market Street, the old building moved with them, serving as Sunday school rooms before being replaced by more permanent construction. Later, she said, the building was sold and moved again, becoming someone’s bay house.
At one time, she said, the church had about 833 members.
The four-month centennial celebration kicked off Aug. 2 with local historian Chuck Chandler, providing a slide presentation about the history of the Baytown area from Civil War days.
The next special day is Sept. 11 with a barbecue lunch after church. Chip Oliphant and his band will perform. Guests are asked to sign up with the church office and bring a side or dessert to share.
Following that, there will be a taco lunch after church Oct. 2 with the Cabrales Family Mariachi Band performing. Cost is $5 and sign-up is requested by Sept. 25. Attendees are encouraged to to wear historical dress from sometime in the past century.
The Centennial Celebration Dinner recognizing former pastors will be Nov. 12 with a catered dinner. RSVP by Nov. 7.
The final event of the centennial observance is Nov. 13 with former pastor Richard Kleiman preaching. A reception will follow.
