Faith Presbyterian Church is celebrating 100 years of service to the community with a series of events through the fall, with after-church lunches Sept. 11 and Oct. 2 leading up to a Centennial Celebration Dinner Nov. 12 and Centennial Worship Service Nov. 13.

Isabel Rivera-Velez is pastor of the church, located at 3900 N. Main St. in Baytown. Many people who are not part of the church are familiar with the location, which serves as the home base for Baytown’s Meals on Wheels program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.