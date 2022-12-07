The Baytown area high school basketball teams swept past their opponents in Tuesday night victories. Boys teams from Lee, Sterling, Barbers Hill and Anahuac recorded wins, along with the Barbers Hill girls.
BH girls 52, Liberty 19
Barbers Hill cruised past Liberty in the team’s 52-19 victory on Tuesday night, boosting their record to 16-5 on the season. The Eagles were led by Delanna Carter’s 21 points, six rebounds and five steals.
BH boys 53, Hamshire-Fannett 51
The Eagles outlasted Hamshire-Fannett in a two-point overtime win Tuesday and ran its overall record to 9-4. Bryce Smith led Barbers Hill in scoring with 11 points, followed by Aidan Williams with 10.
Lee boys 53, Dayton 47
The Ganders improved their record to 6-3 as they defeated Dayton on the road. Lee was led by senior Mason Compton with 13 points, with Justin Hathcoat following with 10 points and Amani Arzu contributing nine points.In the fourth quarter, key three-pointers from Compton and Kylan Williams and Mason Compton helped seal the victory in the final period.
Sterling boys 79, N’side 37
Sterling went on a scoring frenzy as the Rangers ran past Northside in a dominant victory on Tuesday. The Rangers evened their record to 6-6 on the season.
Leading scorers for Sterling included Johnny Daniels Jr. with 17pts, with Tajelle Vige and Bryson Elmore firing in 11 points.
Anahuac boys 56, Jasper 42
The Anahuac Panthers took care of their home court defeating the Jasper Bulldogs. Junior point guard Luke Rivon led the way with a season-high 21 points. Landon Corbitt followed with 16 points. Anahuac now has a record of 7-1 heading into tournament play at Hardin Jefferson Thursday.
