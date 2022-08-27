BCA explodes in 78-30 rout, Six-man football’s mercy rule halts Bulldog opener By Nathan Thigpen, sports@baytownsun.com Aug 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BCA’s Braydon Anderson rips off a big run for the Bulldogs Thursday night. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Opening up the 2022 season in Bryan, the Bulldogs were 33-point underdogs against last year’s state finalist Bellville Faith.The Bulldogs did not look like a week 1 team. They looked like a well oiled machine in mid season form.BCA rolled to a 78-30 mercy rule victory in the 9th Annual Allen Academy 6-Man Kickoff Showcase.“This was a statement game for us!” Anderson said.Offensively for the Bulldogs, Braydon Andersen answered the call. Anderson spread the ball around to seven different receivers for 170 yards. He threw three touchdowns and rushed for 126 yards and three scores.Isaiah Cartwright passed for two touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes.Isaiah David ran 6 times for 76 yards and a score and Kadyn Ofori went 52 yards to score on his only carry of the game.The Bulldog defense was led by Isaiah Cartwright, Ofori and Elijah Isasc Ingram-Lewis.Ingram-Lewis had eight tackles and Ofori and Cartwright had seven each.“They showed tremendous hustle and always fly to the ball. This trifecta will be solid for us, and only get better as the season rolls on” Anderson said.After an injury on special teams to their holder, Sloane Reeves was called on to fill in.“Having a backup holder you can just call in from the sidelines isn’t normally an option, but Reeves stepped in and did an amazing job,” the coach said.The (1-0) Bulldogs will look to keep the machine rolling next week when they travel to take on St. Francis Episcopal for a 7 p.m. Friday night kickoff. Tags Kadyn Ofori Bulldog Isaiah Cartwright Sport American Football Reeve Touchdown Bca Rule 