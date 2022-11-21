Being healthy can be simple and fun – and that’s what many families learned at Be Well Baytown Day on Saturday, Nov. 5. This annual event brings together families, organizations and local vendors to promote health and wellness. The idea behind this family-friendly event is to provide actionable steps and resources to building a healthier lifestyle.
Be Well Baytown is an initiative of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center sponsored by ExxonMobil. The aim is to mobilize the Baytown community to promote wellness and stop cancer before it starts. Collaborating organizations include the City of Baytown and Goose Creek CISD.
A total of 21 organizations in Baytown guide all aspects of this initiative, including encouraging citizens to be physically active, eat healthy foods, protect their skin from the sun, and get access to preventive care and tobacco prevention resources. These organizations hosted booths at the event and provided more than 4,500 pounds of fresh food, 53 flu shots and a lot of great health information and resources.
“ExxonMobil is proud to sponsor this initiative and it’s been exciting to see all of the progress in health and wellness we’ve made in the community by working together,” said ExxonMobil Public and Government Affairs Advisor Connie Tilton.
Be Well Baytown has helped to enhance parks by increasing shade areas and by offering more opportunities for physical activity. The initiative also has provided sun safety education for City of Baytown employees, school-based health programs in Goose Creek CISD and many other positive impacts in the Baytown community.
Mayor Brandon Capetillo attended the event and proclaimed Nov. 5 as Be Well Baytown Day.
“We look forward to the progress in the years to come as Be Well Baytown continues to provide health and wellness resources to our citizens with the goal of building a healthier community together,” said Mayor Capetillo.
The event had a great turnout after adjusting last year due to the pandemic, with more than 400 members of the Baytown community in attendance.
“We are grateful to everyone who made this day a success,” said Dr. Ruth Rechis, director, Be Well Communities™, MD Anderson. “We hope this annual event will continue to grow and bring benefit to Baytown.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.