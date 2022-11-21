Be Well Baytown

Being healthy can be simple and fun – and that’s what many families learned at Be Well Baytown Day on Saturday, Nov. 5. This annual event brings together families, organizations and local vendors to promote health and wellness. The idea behind this family-friendly event is to provide actionable steps and resources to building a healthier lifestyle. 

Be Well Baytown is an initiative of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center sponsored by ExxonMobil. The aim is to mobilize the Baytown community to promote wellness and stop cancer before it starts. Collaborating organizations include the City of Baytown and Goose Creek CISD. 

