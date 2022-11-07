Donavan Jones and Rebecca Peache are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary and are opening a new business on Texas Avenue.
The business is called 510 West after the new business’ address – 510 West Texas Avenue. They had a similar operation in Galveston, which was named 1805 Market, also after its address.
To promote the new business, the couple put up some posters depicting them in some acrobatic poses and that had some residents wondering. The couple was more than happy to explain and, hopefully, calm some fears at the same time.
“We are looking to do a wine bar that will be completely separate from the theater,” Jones said. “And there will be a cabaret in the European sense in that there is no fixed seating. We will have singers, dancers, musicians, and you might even hear a comedian. It is an intimate performance.”
Jones also offered an explanation about the first set of posters, which have since been replaced with new ones.
“The first posters we put were very acrobatic acts, but they were shot in an intimate setting at our studio and in photo shoots but did not realize out of context you might misunderstand,” Jones said.
On their website, www.donovanandrebecca510west.com, the business is described as a “Speakeasy Circus & Wine bar, from AGT Semi-Finalists, and 7x Guinness World Record breaking vocal and acrobatic act.”
Jones said he believes there is some confusion about the term “cabaret.”
“This is definitely not that, and it is not a strip club,” he said. “There is no nudity, and we do not offer any service except for the bar. We use the term ‘burlesque’ as in tongue-in-cheek. It is fun and there may be some adult reference, but in no way is it pornographic.”
Jones was born and raised in Paris, France, and studied at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. Peache is from London, England, and studied ballet at the Central School of Ballet. She has also been a can-can dancer at Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris. They were first introduced on “Britain’s Got Talent” and have also appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “France’s Got Talent.”
“The revitalization of Texas Avenue brought us here,” Jones said.
Jones and Peache said they met with Dr. Yvonne Thomas, who heads up the Arts, Culture and Entertainment council, which includes Texas Avenue.
“(Thomas) was the one who explained to us the regeneration that is going on in this area,” Jones said. “While it is a small town, we felt that based on the regeneration effort that is going on downtown, it would be the ideal location for us to expand what we were doing in Galveston.”
Jones said he and Peache started out as entertainers, singers, and dancers and then fell in love.
“We tried to find a way to perform together,” Jones said. “The only thing we could come up with was a dual acrobatic act. So, we created an act that got us on television.”
They have also performed on mega- and luxury cruise ships for the last 20 years.
“We prefer to give a performance rather than just an act,” Peache said.
Peache said while in Galveston, they discovered audiences loved the idea of a speakeasy.
“When we did one of our first theme shows and called it a ‘speakeasy.’ People went nuts because they could dress in that period and then we kept that word,” she said.
Jones said they are more interested in the art of performance and entertainment.
“Burlesque can be fun, but that is not all we do or package,” he said.
Jones said they will offer family-friendly acts where they tell a love story.
“And have a wonderful cast of very talented performers that join us regardless of the theme,” he said. “But we also have slightly more adult shows, which are more fun and more risqué. We offer both. We are not here just to do one or the other. We are performers at heart.”
Jones that not every show will be for everyone.
“They explicitly mentioned which shows are family and which ones are more adult. There is no chance of you seeing something you did not want to see. And none of it is in bad taste,” he said. “I do not want to offend and we do not want to frighten anyone away that wants to see something a little bit more fun or risqué, just like Bob Fosse’s ‘Cabaret.’ But the two do not meet, so we do not present that for the children, but we do not expect the adults not to have a good time when they have their own show. At heart, it is completely this – acrobatics and entertainment.”
The couple is aiming to be open for business around mid-December.
To find out more about Donavan and Rebecca, visit www.donovanandrebecca510west.com. They are also looking for local and transient performers, and you can sign up on their website.
