Ghost Agents follows the story of Claire Abelard, a young woman who takes an unassuming job in a candy store as a cover for her real work as an agent of the Bureau for Historical Preservation that monitors paranormal activity. When ghosts start to disappear, Claire launches an investigation that uncovers a dangerous organization that threatens everything she has worked for.
The author does an incredible job developing and describing the projections, which are also known as ghosts. Each ghost had its own personality that made them likable rather than scary.
Claire’s ghost roommates are witty and charming and bring so much life to the story. The interaction between the ghosts and Claire makes the story much more intriguing. The advice that the ghosts had for Claire, made the book hard to put down.
The author’s descriptions of the Bureau are so vivid that readers are immediately immersed in Claire’s intriguing world. Author Nita Deborde’s writing is sharp and the story flows smoothly, ensuring easy reading no matter where you stop and pick up the book again.
The plot is compelling and has a nice balance of humor and romance along with a thrilling mystery at its core. The historical elements color the novel and teach readers about the town of Galveston, Texas. So, expect to be entertained and educated along the way.
Ghost Agents superbly blends elements of various genres into a unique story that is absolutely enchanting. The way in which Nita Deborde combines comedic characters and historical elements into a captivating plot while makes all of it seem so effortless and feel so entertaining. Readers who enjoy paranormal thrillers will find plenty to dive into in this alluring supernatural mystery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.