Harris County has the longest ballot in the country, say Harris County election officials.
This means you should prepare to spend a little more time at the ballot box if you are early voting or plan to vote on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Leah Shah, communications director for Harris County Election Administrator Clifford Tatum, said every county has about 46 contests on the ballot.
“(Harris County has) 93 to 103 contests, depending on where you live,” Shah said. “It is taking voters a long time. The biggest complaint we’ve heard so far is wait time because it is a long ballot and we cannot speed that up.”
Shah recommended voters print out a sample ballot ahead of time.
“You can bring that to the poll with your selections,” she said. “It makes it a lot quicker than trying to decide on the spot.”
Shah said early voting in Harris County is running smoothly. This is the first time an election has been overseen by Tatum in Harris County since he came on board in July, replacing former Election Administrator Isabel Longoria. Shah said Tatum had 18 years of previous election experience before taking over in Harris County.
“The (early voting) turnout is pretty strong,” Shah said. “The turnout for 2018 in the general election in Harris County ran about 53% of our district voters. This year, we are just tailing that around 48% to 51% turnout at this pace. Of course, everyone could surprise us, and we could see a huge increase on Election Day, but this is about where we are with the pacing right now. We have not seen anything really remarkable in Harris County as far as issues are concerned.”
Shah said people could vote anywhere during early voting and on Election Day wherever there is a polling location in Harris County. A U.S. Census Bureau estimate from 2021 said there is a population of 4.7 million in Harris County, with 2.56 million registered voters as of Oct. 11. The Bureau also stated there are 28.5% whites in the county, 18.5% Blacks or African-Americans, and 43.7% Hispanics or Latinos. Asians make up 7%, and other is listed as 2.3%.
Early voting ends Friday. Polls in Harris County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday except for Thursday when polls will stay open until 10 p.m.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
“If you plan to vote on Election Day, plan on significantly higher wait time due to the length of the ballot,” Shah said.
Nearby early voting locations are:
• Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St., Baytown
• J.D. Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road, Baytown
• San Jacinto Community Center, 604 Highland Woods Drive, Highlands
As of Sunday, the Baytown Community Center had 3,940 early votes reported. The J.D. Walker Community Center was reporting 1,389 early votes, while the San Jacinto Community Center had 798.
For a complete list of polling locations in Harris County, visit www.harrisvotes.com/PollLocations.
In Chambers County, County Clerk Heather Hawthorne said the turnout was great so far. Their polls are open all week through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. West side voting locations are:
• Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu
• Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 Highway 146, Baytown
• Cove Community Building, 5757 FM 565, Cove
For the latest on voting in Chambers County, visit www.co.chambers.tx.us/page/elections.
