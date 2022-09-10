'Interaction of Thought V'

Interaction of Thought V, a laminated wood and steel sculpture by Round Rock artist John Mark Luke, was named Best of Show in Baytown’s first Sculpture Trail. It is displayed in the 100 block of West Texas Avenue.

One of the abstract sculptures from the Baytown Sculpture trail, the wood and steel Interaction of Thought V, by John Mark Luke, was named Best of Show.

Best of Show is one of two major awards for the year-long exhibit; it was selected by jurors Chris Silkwood and Kelly Simmons, team leaders of True North Sculpture on Heights Boulevard in Houston. The award came with a $1,000 award for the sculptor.

