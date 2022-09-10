Interaction of Thought V, a laminated wood and steel sculpture by Round Rock artist John Mark Luke, was named Best of Show in Baytown’s first Sculpture Trail. It is displayed in the 100 block of West Texas Avenue.
One of the abstract sculptures from the Baytown Sculpture trail, the wood and steel Interaction of Thought V, by John Mark Luke, was named Best of Show.
Best of Show is one of two major awards for the year-long exhibit; it was selected by jurors Chris Silkwood and Kelly Simmons, team leaders of True North Sculpture on Heights Boulevard in Houston. The award came with a $1,000 award for the sculptor.
Luke is a sculptor from Round Rock, in the Austin area.
The presentation of Interaction of Thought V is sponsored by Dr. James Bernick and Dr. Pamela Medellin-Bernick.
The other major award is yet to be decided: The People’s Choice Award will be based on voting by visitors to the exhibit. Ballots and ballot boxes are on light poles at either end of the 200 block of West Texas Avenue, and voting continues until Jan. 1.
The City of Baytown plans to purchase the winning sculpture in the People’s Choice voting, for permanent display.
There are 20 sculptures on display in the Baytown Sculpture trail, which opened in March. They are along Texas Avenue in the 100-400 blocks, with some in the 100 block of South Ashbel Street.
The sculptures were chosen from entries submitted by artists from across the United States and Canada for what is planned as the first of an annual tradition for Baytown’s historic downtown.
The current sculptures will be removed in early March to make way for the second Sculpture Trail, which is expected to have 30 sculptures. Entries are being accepted now.
