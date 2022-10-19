It’s that time of year when campaigning has ramped up at the local, state, and federal levels. Ads abound extolling the virtues of candidates or slinging mud at the opposition.
News flash: no voter can make an informed decision based on ads or signs placed in yards. Responsible voting takes time to learn about the candidates and issues.
Elections should not be popularity contests, nor decided by who you think speaks or dresses the best.
Where I recommend we start is the heart. Specifically, what is in the heart of those running for office? Look for character and look for a call to service.
Character is hard to judge unless you’ve spent time with someone and truly know them. But there are indicators readily available to those seeking information. Few will say they run for office to give their sagging ego a shot in the arm, but the truth is many find elected office a power-trip. Listen to how they speak, do you hear a lot of “I’s” or “Me’s”? Look at their social media posts. Do they tear others down, spotlight their own brilliance, and go out of their way patting themselves on the back?
Take the time to attend a meeting live or watch a meeting where elected officials are serving.
How do the sitting elected officials treat those in attendance and each other? Do you see a spirit of trust, respect, and collaboration with the experts that provide them with information? Do they spend time discussing important issues, or waste time on trivial matters or wrestling over parliamentary procedures?
There are many temptations with elected office, as there are in most walks of life. Position and title often feed ego and the desire for power.
That is most often reflected in those who seek opportunities for wining-and-dining, trips disguised as networking, and other perks funded at government expense. There’s also the potential for inappropriate meetings or relationships, often flaunted in public for all to see.
Each of us has an important role in the coming elections, and in all future elections. Mostly, to become knowledgeable and informed voters, to hold our elected officials accountable for their actions or inactions.
Our vote represents who we feel best represents us as they serve our city, state, or nation.
While there is much to consider when casting our ballot, let character and service be things we value most in the process.
