Col. Kevin Troller

Col. Kevin Troller

It’s that time of year when campaigning has ramped up at the local, state, and federal levels.  Ads abound extolling the virtues of candidates or slinging mud at the opposition.  

News flash: no voter can make an informed decision based on ads or signs placed in yards.  Responsible voting takes time to learn about the candidates and issues.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.