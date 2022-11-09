Lee College

Lee College’s jazz ensemble, the Thursday Night Band, will have a concert titled Way Too Salty at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the black box theater of the Lee College Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

Check the Lee College website at lee.edu before attending, as the concert could be postponed if a water line leak isn’t repaired in time.

