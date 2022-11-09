Lee College’s jazz ensemble, the Thursday Night Band, will have a concert titled Way Too Salty at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the black box theater of the Lee College Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.
Check the Lee College website at lee.edu before attending, as the concert could be postponed if a water line leak isn’t repaired in time.
Ken Booker, director of instrumental music for the college, said the Thursday Night Band is a traditional “big band” made up of both students and community members.
The concert, he said, will be in two parts.
“It will open with four pieces (they are called ‘charts’ in big-band land) written by Sammy Nestico. Nestico is best-known for the music he wrote and arranged for the Count Basie Band. The quintessential collaboration between Basie and Nestico was the album Basie Straight Ahead, released in 1968. The band will be performing two charts from this album.
Nestico wrote and arranged for some of the biggest names in the business, including Sarah Vaughan, Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand. We lost Mr. Nestico in January of 2021.
“We will cap off this part of the program, which features older, more classic big band writing, with the Maynard Ferguson version of MacArthur Park. This song was originally released in 1968 with a version by Richard Harris. It’s an epic song, with a dramatic and soaring melody, perfect for the trumpet style of Maynard Ferguson. Ferguson’s recording, with an arrangement by Adrian Drover, was released in 1970. For our performance, we will be featuring Baytown’s own Bob Odneal.”
The rest of the program will feature music Booker composed, most in spring, 2017. The first three pieces will be played by a small combo featuring local singer and Lee College student Jayme Lawhon.
Most of Booker’s pieces are in a fusion style that pays homage to various jazz, soul and pop arts from the ‘60s and ‘70s, he said.
