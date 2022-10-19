A 92-year-old man said he was the victim of an armed robbery about 2:30 a.m. Monday in his home in the 2700 block of Pecan Manor.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said he reported that three men broke into his house; one woke him up by nudging him with a gun. The robber then took numerous items including TVs, phone and jewelry before leaving in the victim’s car.
Police located the victim’s vehicle and a subject who matched the description of the robber, Fernandez said.
The suspect, 22-year-old Maxwell Davis of Baytown, was charged with aggravated robbery of an elderly person and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, Fernandez said. Jail records indicated he was in the Harris County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $50,000 for each offense.
Burglaries
• A gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Monday.
• Lawn and outdoor equipment was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Lobit Avenue Monday.
Thefts
• A theft was reported in the 4200 block of North Main Street Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Highway 146 Monday.
• Computer equipment was reported stolen in the 6400 block of Garth Road Tuesday.
• Fuel was reported stolen in the 8800 block of Highway 146 Tuesday.
• A gun and tools were reported stolen in the 100 block of South Dolphin Harbor Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.