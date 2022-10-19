Suspect Maxwell Davis

A 92-year-old man said he was the victim of an armed robbery about 2:30 a.m. Monday in his home in the 2700 block of Pecan Manor.

Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said he reported that three men broke into his house; one woke him up by nudging him with a gun. The robber then took numerous items including TVs, phone and jewelry before leaving in the victim’s car.

