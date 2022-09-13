A Clearwing Hummingbird Moth feeds on nectar from flowers.
Photo by Chris F.

This time of year, we see a lot of hummingbirds migrating through Texas but beware of the hummingbird imposters! Yes, that’s right, imposters. Hummingbird moths, as their name implies, look and act very much like hummingbirds but they are indeed moths. You may have seen one of these small wonders feeding on your flowers just like hummingbirds do. They are smaller than hummingbirds though, and they have antenna. Have you ever seen a hummingbird with antenna? Nope! They also have a soft and curled proboscis for feeding on nectar unlike the stiff pointed beak of a hummingbird. 

In the U.S., hummingbird moths fall into three basic categories: Hummingbird hawk moths, Clearwing Hummingbird Moths and the White-lined Sphinx. The Clearwing Hummingbird Moths are the most common and I’ve seen them several times in my yard in Lake Jackson. Online references say that the White-lined Sphinx hails from California but I’ve seen them at Franklin Mountains State Park in El Paso so clearly they get around.

