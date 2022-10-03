A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 3, 2022 @ 11:02 pm
Burglaries
• Tools and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Beaumont Road Thursday night.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Interstate 10 Saturday.
• Lawn equipment and tools were reported stolen in the 500 block of Forrest Avenue Saturday morning.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 500 block of South 7th Street Sunday.
• A black Glock 45 handgun with four magazines in a soft black side case was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 6600 block of North Highway 146 Sunday.
• A gun was reported stolen in the 4400 block of North Highway 146 early Monday morning.
Thefts
• A 2015 Ford F-150 with Texas license RCG8637 was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Michigan Street Sunday night.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Jack Avenue about 7 a.m. Friday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 7200 block of Garth Road about 8 a.m. Friday.
• Two bicycles and tools were reported stolen in the 200 block of Park Street Friday.
• Computer equipment was reported stolen in the 4100 block of Allenbrook Drive Friday.
• License plates were reported stolen in the 5400 block of Shirley Street Friday.
• Two vehicles were reported stolen in the 2700 block of North Main Street Friday.
• Chemicals were reported stolen from a building in the 1400 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road Saturday.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 4900 block of Garth Road Saturday.
• A tailgate was reported stolen from a silver GMC Sierra in the 1300 block of Sherwood Drive Sunday.
