Mavericks end Lady Coogs' season Nathan Thigpen, Special to The Sun Nov 2, 2022

Crosby, the fourth-place finisher from District 17-5A, met District 18-5A champion Manvel Mavericks at Pasadena's Sam Rayburn High School Tuesday night with the bi-district championship on the line. The Lady Mavs swept the Lady Coogs 25-6, 25-20, 25-15. The loss ended Crosby's season. Manvel moves on to the Region 3 area round to play the winner of Lamar Consolidated and Houston Milby.
