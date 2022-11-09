As we celebrate Veterans Day, I would like to make a tribute to my late Uncle Whitney who served a stint in the United States Army during the conflict between North and South Korean – 1950-1953. Adam Whitney Auzenne, Sr. (my favorite uncle) was born on April 25, 1930 in Opelousas, Louisiana to the late Claudius Auzenne, Sr. and Marie Lemon-Auzenne. His parents had ten children, (five boys), Alvin, Arthlese, Whitney, Morris and Claudis, and (five girls), Irene, Shirley, Mary Bell, Gloria and an infant girl who died during birth. The death of the infant also claimed the life of his beloved mother.
The son of a sharecropper in Prairie Laurent, Louisiana, Uncle Whitney was introduced to hard work at a very young age and continued those work ethics throughout his entire life.
Like two of his older brothers, Alvin and Arthelese, Uncle Whitney moved to Texas in 1948, at the age of eighteen, seeking employment. His first job in Texas was working construction for the Foster Wheeler Construction Company who at that time was building the Rohm & Haas Chemical Plant in Deer Park, Texas. Because of his work ethics, like my late father Archange “Aucosh” Singleton, he too was hired by the Rohm & Haas Chemical Company after the construction of that plant was completed. Whitney was under the normal hiring age when he was employed by Rohm & Haas; however, they wanted this former hard working farm boy so bad, they fixed the paperwork to indicate that he was old enough to be hired by this company.
When he retired on April 25, 1995 (the date of his birthday), he had forty-seven years of dedicated service in one place, a record that I’m sure still stand today. After working almost his entire life, he retired so that he could enjoy the rest of his life with Aunt Lillie Ann and his two children, Whitney, Jr. and Helena Marie.
After being employed by Rohm & Haas, Uncle Whitney was drafted into the United States Army in 1952. He served a two-year stint during the Korean conflict. He fought on the front line and was an artilleryman. He and others took turns loading and shooting those large guns. Uncle Whitney earned five medals while fighting that war, however due to some type of mishap by his commanding officer; he never received his medals while he was still living. His son Whitney, Jr. was successful in obtaining those heroic medals he truly deserved. The Auzenne family after his death finally got four of the five medals he earned, however because they couldn’t find all of the records, Uncle Whitney family will never got the medal that he was most proud of. Uncle Whitney risked his life to save the lives of some fellow soldiers and was due a Korean War Star Medal of Honor. He did actually save the life on one soldier and it’s a shame that his commanding officer didn’t do his job properly, and things fell through the cracks, resulting in this heroic soldier being shorted one heroic medal, the medal that he was most proud of.
Uncle Whitney never talked much about what he experienced while fighting in the Korean War. I got an opportunity to read a document he wrote pertaining to what he and his company experienced while in combat on the front line. I now truly understand why he never wanted to talk about that horrible war experience.
Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Army in 1954, he returned to the all black community of McNair where he lived for 60 years. Upon his return from the arm forces, he was re-instated as an employee at the Rohm & Haas Chemical Plant in Deer Park, Texas.
On November 28, 1959, Uncle Whitney married the love of his life, Aunt Lillie Ann Fretty-Auzenne. To this union two children were born, one son, Whitney, Jr. and one daughter Helena Marie. They were married for fifty-six years.
Adam Whitney Auzenne, Sr. (my hero) departed this earth on September 28, 2015. He was given a Christian burial on Saturday, October 3, 2015 at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in McNair/Baytown, Texas. He was laid to rest at the Sterling-White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas. My uncle has gone to be with his Lord and Savior and he is truly missed, however we all are truly blessed to have all those wonderful memories of him that he left with us. We all are hoping that when it is our time to leave this earth, we hope to make it to Heaven and as long as we continue to walk in this soldier’s foot-steps and if it’s God’s will that will truly happen. Thank you, Uncle Whitney (my hero soldier) for everything you did for me as a child, teen, young man and even the old man that I am today. We love and miss you.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown
