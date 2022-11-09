As we celebrate Veterans Day, I would like to make a tribute to my late Uncle Whitney who served a stint in the United States Army during the conflict between North and South Korean – 1950-1953.   Adam Whitney Auzenne, Sr. (my favorite uncle) was born on April 25, 1930 in Opelousas, Louisiana to the late Claudius Auzenne, Sr. and Marie Lemon-Auzenne. His parents had ten children, (five boys), Alvin, Arthlese, Whitney, Morris and Claudis, and (five girls), Irene, Shirley, Mary Bell, Gloria and an infant girl who died during birth. The death of the infant also claimed the life of his beloved mother.

The son of a sharecropper in Prairie Laurent, Louisiana, Uncle Whitney was introduced to hard work at a very young age and continued those work ethics throughout his entire life.   

