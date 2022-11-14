Suspect in Colorado homicide arrested
A Baytown man in in the Harris County Jail after Baytown police arrested him Friday on a homicide arrest warrant from Colorado.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said 26-year-old Dowain Dennis was stopped for an expired registration sticker and found to have the outstanding arrest warrant. The stop was about 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of North Alexander Drive.
Harris County records show Dennis is being held without bond on the warrant issued in Arapahoe County, which is on the southeast side of the Denver metropolitan area.
Burglaries
• Electronics were reported stolen in the 4200 block of North Main Street Friday.
• Firearms were reported stolen a vehicle in the 400 block of West Nazro Street Friday.
• Metal was reported stolen in the 4700 block of Interstate 10 early Friday morning.
• Vehicle parts, tools and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3100 block of Decker Drive Sunday.
• Several firearms and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of Bay Hill Drive Monday morning.
Thefts
• A trailer was reported stolen in the 6000 block of Interstate 10 Friday.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 2800 block of West Baker Road Saturday.
• About $200 and other items were reported stolen in the 5000 block of Glen Haven Drive Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6000 block of Garth Road Saturday.
• A stolen forklift was recovered in the 7500 block of Decker Drive about 1 p.m. Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 10300 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 7700 block of Interstate 10 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
